Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Product
→
The library
Ranked #10 for today
The library
The ultimate place for all your books!
Visit
Upvote 1
Payment Required
Collect
Share
Stats
Have one place for all your books! Write down highlights, quotes and notes for each book you read. From now on, don’t miss a single day without reading!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Books
,
Notion
by
The library
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Promoted
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
The library by
The library
was hunted by
Hichem BELHADJ KACEM
in
Productivity
,
Books
,
Notion
. Made by
Hichem BELHADJ KACEM
. Featured on June 5th, 2022.
The library
is not rated yet. This is The library's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#10
Weekly rank
#43
Report