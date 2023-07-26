Products
The Learning Community Playbook

Expert Strategies to Supercharge your Learning Community

The Learning Community Playbook is a vibrant distillation of our 2-year journey learning from entrepreneurs and operators. It's packed with actionable strategies and frameworks to cultivate thriving learning communities.
Launched in
Online Learning
Community
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We're super passionate about supporting the leaders, visionaries, and entrepreneurs ushering in this new wave of learning and we want your help making this playbook an indispensable resource for the community. Any and all feedback is welcome!"

About this launch
was hunted by
Sam Sawchuk
in Online Learning, Community. Made by
Sam Sawchuk
,
Candice Faktor
,
Negin Sairafi
and
Chris Stefanyk
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is The Learning Community Playbook's first launch.
