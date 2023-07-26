The Learning Community Playbook is a vibrant distillation of our 2-year journey learning from entrepreneurs and operators. It's packed with actionable strategies and frameworks to cultivate thriving learning communities.
A speech recognition model trained on 1.1M hours of data
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We're super passionate about supporting the leaders, visionaries, and entrepreneurs ushering in this new wave of learning and we want your help making this playbook an indispensable resource for the community. Any and all feedback is welcome!"