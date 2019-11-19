Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
The League Live
The League Live
Two minute live video-dates
Android
iPhone
+ 1
Dating can be a marathon, so take a shortcut. You’ll go on 3 dates in 6 minutes with users in your area that match your preferences. As sparks typically fly in just moments, these mini-dates save users time and energy.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Dating app The League to pair up users on video speed dates
There's a new speed-dating service in town, and you're probably not invited. The League - the super snobby dating app that claims to only accept people from top schools with enviable jobs - is rolling out a new online speed-dating feature it hopes will be the downfall of swipe-based dating.
Dating app The League will pair up users for two-minute live video dates
The League is launching its live video date feature, League Live, on December 1st. It will pair users with three people for two-minute live video dates. This makes The League one of the first apps, along with Bumble, to launch video dating.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Ah this is cool, saves the time and effort of going out and meeting someone I guess, lets you know if there is a spark there or not within 2 minutes.
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send