  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → The Leadership Dojo
The Leadership Dojo
Ranked #7 for today

The Leadership Dojo

Cohort-based leadership development program

Payment Required
It’s a cohort-based leadership development program where participants meet every second week for three months. Every session revolves around a theme; after a quick introduction, it’s all about practice.
Launched in Education, Change Management, Online Learning
The Leadership Dojo
The Leadership Dojo
The makers of The Leadership Dojo
About this launch
The Leadership Dojo
The Leadership DojoCohort-based Leadership Development Program.
The Leadership Dojo by
The Leadership Dojo
was hunted by
Luca Sartoni
in Education, Change Management, Online Learning. Made by
Luca Sartoni
. Featured on March 5th, 2023.
The Leadership Dojo
is not rated yet. This is The Leadership Dojo's first launch.
