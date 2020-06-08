Discussion
Vlad Timofeev
Hey David @davides94017191 , can I ask you why did you post my product on PH without any permission from my side? Thank you for your help, but *please* shut it down, we're not ready to launch on PH yet. I understand that you want help, but unfortunately, it's not the right time for my team. @rrhoover could you please help here, our product is not ready for PH yet, we will post it as soon as we are ready to communicate with the audience. Thanks.
This is a great project. Good job !!
Really neat little project!
Would be cool if it can also act as a wheel input device for windows: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us...
