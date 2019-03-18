The Journey shares the accounts of how revered innovators, industry-defining companies, and visionary entrepreneurs built businesses that last generations… or failed trying.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Dylan LangloisMakerPro@dylanbrendan · Head of Growth @ Mission.org
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm excited to share our new podcast with you all! These are the true stories that went into building some of the world’s biggest, most well-known, and most revolutionary businesses, as well as stories from up-and-coming entrepreneurs who may be the game-changers of the future. We believe that there are lessons in either outcome. By learning their rocky journeys to success, you will be primed with the tools and knowledge to navigate your own journey. We've already had amazing guests come on, who would you like to to see on? 🤔
Upvote Share·