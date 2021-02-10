discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Stefano Pisoni
Maker
CMO, JotURL Srl
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 I’m Stefano, CGO of JotURL, we're super excited to be here again! We made JotURL with just 1 thing in mind: — 🚀 To get the most out of every link you share! 🚀 — What is the Joturl Bible? In this extended guide we will cover most of the frequently asked questions and guide you to understand the full potential of JotUrl. Inside you will also find several useful and specific guides for Instagram, offline tracking, LinkedIn, lead acquisition, UTM parameters, retargeting, deep link and affiliation marketing. 300 Pages, completely for free (just for few days!) Become a King of Links TODAY and don't forget to leave a REVIEW! Thanks everyone and keep it going! 🤞
Share
OMG! It's a really amazing reading. It blew my mind! Thank you JotURL team, huge and wonderful work!
@riccardo_pavesi thanks a lot ❤️🙏
@riccardo_pavesi Thanks!!!
@riccardo_pavesi Thanks for your words <3
@riccardo_pavesi Its pretty obvious one of you makers made this account and commented, brand new account, 1 comment, 1 liked product....do you really think we're idiots here on producthunt?
it is the best! I read it all and loved it. Simple to understand and really useful to konow how to use all the functions in the best way!
@matteo_arry_arrigone Thanks Matteo!
@matteo_arry_arrigone Thank you very much Matteo, we worked really hard so it's great to read this kind of feedbacks!
Great Job, JotURL team! Congrats
@mario_arabov thank you!! 🙏🤟
@mario_arabov Thanks!!
So good guys! Thank for sharing!
@francesco_agostinis high five for you!
@francesco_agostinis thank you 💪🙏❤️
Finally, been waiting for you guys to create something like this for the longest time!
@stapho_thienpont Heyyy Stapho! Nice to see you again man! Thanks for the support!
@stapho_thienpont thanks so much for the support Stapho 🙏💪❤️ All the best!
A helluva a lot of food for thought. And Action!!!
@colin_james Thanks for the support!
@colin_james Many thanks Colin! 🙏🙌🚀
Is it possible to find it somewhere else than on Amazon? I already have a amazon.fr account and so, system refuses to let me download it.
@manu_delgoffe Sorry but for the moment will be available only on Amazon!
@stefano_pisoni Amazon might be working, but could you publish the bible also on the other Amazon stores like amazon.de, amazon.fr...., Kindle is bound to your local Amazon, so in Europe we can't use amazon.com to download a Kindle book.
@manu_delgoffe @stefano_pisoni please add more than just .com , the rest of the world can't get it atm
@manu_delgoffe edit the amazon url, I changed it from .com to .it and it worked without any issue
@analyticseo Nice! Works perfectly with amazon.fr Tx a lot for the trick
I didn't even know how much I had missed. Thank you to the entire JotURL team for sharing all this knowledge!
@thebluerock Thanks Matteo for the support!
@thebluerock Thank you for your support <3
Nice One.
@piotarboa Thanks!
@piotarboa Thanks Piotar!!!