The JotURL Bible

Scale up any business through marketing links

The Ultimate Guide to Analyze and Scale up Any Business Through Marketing Links.
Inside you will also find specific guides for Instagram, offline tracking, LinkedIn, lead generation, UTM parameters, retargeting, deep link and affiliation marketing.
Stefano Pisoni
Maker
CMO, JotURL Srl
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 I’m Stefano, CGO of JotURL, we're super excited to be here again! We made JotURL with just 1 thing in mind: — 🚀 To get the most out of every link you share! 🚀 — What is the Joturl Bible? In this extended guide we will cover most of the frequently asked questions and guide you to understand the full potential of JotUrl. Inside you will also find several useful and specific guides for Instagram, offline tracking, LinkedIn, lead acquisition, UTM parameters, retargeting, deep link and affiliation marketing. 300 Pages, completely for free (just for few days!) Become a King of Links TODAY and don't forget to leave a REVIEW! Thanks everyone and keep it going! 🤞
Riccardo Pavesi
🎈
I'ma UX developer
OMG! It's a really amazing reading. It blew my mind! Thank you JotURL team, huge and wonderful work!
Janosch Lenzi
Maker
@riccardo_pavesi thanks a lot ❤️🙏
Stefano Pisoni
Maker
CMO, JotURL Srl
@riccardo_pavesi Thanks!!!
Elisa Tamburini
Maker
Copywriter & Content Creator @JotUrl
@riccardo_pavesi Thanks for your words <3
The Yixe
@riccardo_pavesi Its pretty obvious one of you makers made this account and commented, brand new account, 1 comment, 1 liked product....do you really think we're idiots here on producthunt?
Matteo Arry Arrigone
it is the best! I read it all and loved it. Simple to understand and really useful to konow how to use all the functions in the best way!
Stefano Pisoni
Maker
CMO, JotURL Srl
@matteo_arry_arrigone Thanks Matteo!
Elisa Tamburini
Maker
Copywriter & Content Creator @JotUrl
@matteo_arry_arrigone Thank you very much Matteo, we worked really hard so it's great to read this kind of feedbacks!
Mario Arabov
COO & Co-founder @ LAMA
Great Job, JotURL team! Congrats
Janosch Lenzi
Maker
@mario_arabov thank you!! 🙏🤟
Stefano Pisoni
Maker
CMO, JotURL Srl
@mario_arabov Thanks!!
Francesco AgostinisFb Advertiser, Freelance
So good guys! Thank for sharing!
Stefano Pisoni
Maker
CMO, JotURL Srl
@francesco_agostinis high five for you!
Janosch Lenzi
Maker
@francesco_agostinis thank you 💪🙏❤️
Elisa Tamburini
Maker
Copywriter & Content Creator @JotUrl
@francesco_agostinis Ty!
Stapho Thienpont
Finally, been waiting for you guys to create something like this for the longest time!
Stefano Pisoni
Maker
CMO, JotURL Srl
@stapho_thienpont Heyyy Stapho! Nice to see you again man! Thanks for the support!
Janosch Lenzi
Maker
@stapho_thienpont thanks so much for the support Stapho 🙏💪❤️ All the best!
Colin JamesBloke
A helluva a lot of food for thought. And Action!!!
Stefano Pisoni
Maker
CMO, JotURL Srl
@colin_james Thanks for the support!
Janosch Lenzi
Maker
@colin_james Many thanks Colin! 🙏🙌🚀
Manu DelgoffeOwner of tanning cream Ecommerce Website
Is it possible to find it somewhere else than on Amazon? I already have a amazon.fr account and so, system refuses to let me download it.
Stefano Pisoni
Maker
CMO, JotURL Srl
@manu_delgoffe Sorry but for the moment will be available only on Amazon!
Filder KrauterConsultant
@stefano_pisoni Amazon might be working, but could you publish the bible also on the other Amazon stores like amazon.de, amazon.fr...., Kindle is bound to your local Amazon, so in Europe we can't use amazon.com to download a Kindle book.
Share
Ryan Dolan
@manu_delgoffe @stefano_pisoni please add more than just .com , the rest of the world can't get it atm
Antonio Tedesco
🎈
I optimize e-commerce and leadgen sites
@manu_delgoffe edit the amazon url, I changed it from .com to .it and it worked without any issue
Manu DelgoffeOwner of tanning cream Ecommerce Website
@analyticseo Nice! Works perfectly with amazon.fr Tx a lot for the trick
matteo albini
🎈
Inmostconsulting
I didn't even know how much I had missed. Thank you to the entire JotURL team for sharing all this knowledge!
Stefano Pisoni
Maker
CMO, JotURL Srl
@thebluerock Thanks Matteo for the support!
Elisa Tamburini
Maker
Copywriter & Content Creator @JotUrl
@thebluerock Thank you for your support <3
Piotar BoaPiotar Boa - Digital Marketing
Nice One.
Elisa Tamburini
Maker
Copywriter & Content Creator @JotUrl
@piotarboa Thanks!
Stefano Pisoni
Maker
CMO, JotURL Srl
@piotarboa Thanks Piotar!!!
