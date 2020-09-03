The Investor Relations Field Guide

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Rishabh JindalFounder @ Wolv.io
So glad to see this finally come out. I had the fortune to get an early glimpse at this guide and the wisdom in here is unparalleled. Kosta probably had to spend 400+ hours to put this together and package it for other people to digest. I have slowly come to learn that the best way to build a relationship with someone is know them. Investors often seem like a black box 📦 and this guide allows a peak into their nature. Grateful for this resource 🙌🏽
Share
Upvote (1)
Transparency is much needed in this sector. Thank you, Kosta - looking forward to reading it.
@kimvanhaalen Thanks for the kind words Kim! Look forward to hear your feedback :)
Dear Product Hunters, At the start of COVID, I had a lot of interesting conversations with founder and investor friends about things like how to manage bad news, build stronger relationships and manage a complicated bridge round. Off the back of this, I decided to do some interviews and write a blog post on startup investor relations. One thing snowballed into another and +100 interviews later I ended up writing a short and free eBook on deep diving on all the nuances of investor relations. I hope this eBook acts as a comprehensive guide on everything you need to know as a founder on how to build stronger investor relations, based on lots of quotes and war stories shared from the interviews. For investors reading this, hopefully, this gives you a peek on what happens on the other side of the table and how to collaborate better with your operators. Would love to hear any feedback and comments you guys have, especially if you feel anything key is missing in the guide :) Best, Kosta