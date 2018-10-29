Why do people vent such toxic opinions online? Filmmaker Kyrre Lien spent three years travelling the world to find out who these anonymous ‘internet warriors’ are and why they do it.
Internet warriors: inside the dark world of online hatersWhy do people vent such toxic opinions online? Filmmaker Kyrre Lien spent three years travelling the world to find out who these anonymous 'internet warriors' are and why they do it. Introduction by Shahesta Shaitly
Putting a Face to a Comment: The New Online CrusadersNick Haynes didn't seem so bad. Sure, online he had promised civil war if Hillary Clinton were elected, but Mr. Haynes was first and foremost a family man. He'd given up his days of motorcycles and drinking to live a sober life in a sleepy Pennsylvania town with his four children, where he had a full-time job as a truck driver.
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
This documentary project (video, photos, interviews) from 2017 seems incredibly relevant in this particular moment, given recent events in the US: Who are the people that get so angry online? Why do so many of them choose to harass people, threaten people, and stretch the freedom of speech to its limits? More than a third of us participate in online debates, according to research done by Pew Research Centre. During the past three years, documentarist Kyrre Lien has met some of the most active online commenters across the world. From the fjords in Norway, to the U.S. desert, a boat in Denmark and an apartment in Lebanon. He has met the men who generally are a bit older and turn the comments section into a masculine arena, and the women, who more often choose Facebook – a much younger arena. Research also shows that the ones who are very active in debates online are somewhat more critical to immigration and trust the government less than others. Meet The Internet Warriors – in their own cave.
