The Icon of - Plugin for Figma

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Martin Rariga
I’ve been using The Icon Of icon set for most of the recent projects, including Baremetrics and can only recommend. It’s the most solid pack if you want something more unique to Font Awesome, while not being limited by the amount of icons. As the only designer on the team I’m always looking for a ways to work faster and be more efficient so I’m super excited to see this as a Figma plugin. Makes finding and placing icons to design a breeze. Recommend to every designer out there!
Upvote (1)Share