discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Sheila Vashee
MakerPartner @ Basis Set Ventures
Hi everyone 👋 I'm Sheila, long time company builder 🚀. Thanks for the hunt @chrismessina! Growth is hard, and as ex-company builders, our team at @basissetventures knows that finding the right market for your product, acquiring customers, and scaling your team is no small task 🛠. Access to the best advice, at the right time, can be transformative to a company. We built the Hypergrowth Network to scale the process of getting great advice and make it available to more people — at no cost or dilution to you! You can find our website here: www.hypergrowth.network Here’s what you need to know: 💡 How do I apply? Right here. Applications to our community will be accepted on a rolling basis. 🧭 Who is behind the Hypergrowth Network? The Hypergrowth Network is run by @basissetventures, an early stage venture firm investing in companies that transform the way people work. Our goal is to democratize access to the funding and expertise typically only available to a select group of people in Silicon Valley, and to meet and support amazing founders. 🔥 Who can apply to be a part of the mentorship network? Anyone can apply to the program, as long as you have a beta or MVP product. You do not need co-founders or a team. 🗣 Do you take equity in my company? Basis Set Ventures does not take equity in your company for this community, and access doesn’t cost anything for you. We want to meet founders and builders with great ideas early, so we can help you grow. 💵 Are you an incubator or accelerator? The Hypergrowth Network is not an incubator or accelerator. We don’t charge or take equity in your company for the community. 🔮 What’s in it for us? We simply want to be the best partner to founders, and potentially fund your company in the future. We invite you to apply, or if you specific questions, don’t hesitate to drop us a note at hypergrowth@basisset.ventures anytime. We’d love to hear from you 🤗. Thanks, Sheila on behalf of the Basis Set Ventures team 🎉🎉🎉
Share
I can't believe that this network exists and they don't charge OR take equity! It's really a no brainer — this is definitely the kind of network you should join if you're in the early stages of getting your company started!
Wow, can’t wait to reply!
Thanks, @joffyfryett! Can't wait to learn more about what you're building!
Finally bringing THE BEST SaaS Go-to-market network to founders
This is a really impressive network of GTM leaders! 🤩