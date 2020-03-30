The Human Chatbot

Discussion
David Okuniev
Maker
Hey Peeps, At Typeform we're constantly looking to push the boundaries to help brands build better relationships with their customers. A few months ago we officially launched www.videoask.com, a new product that helps businesses get 10x more personal with their customers. We recently started playing around with the idea of building a video chatbot and today we want to share progress. It's an experiment which we will hopefully fold it into the VideoAsk product in due course. If you want to use this beforehand you can apply for the limited pilot. For now...go ahead have fun with it (you can even curse at it). David Okuniev (co-founder @typeform)
I've been following the development of VideoAsk closely for some time. This is such a cool development of the tool itself. It felt like a bit like a mix of talking to a telephone robot and a real human, but in a good way. The natural language responses worked great for me. I like seeing the voice input feedback as captions when I'm talking, indicates that the chatbot is listening and understanding what I'm saying. This is some really cool interactions, and I want to use this in at least a couple of my projects. From my perspective there is huge value in starting customer/user/leads interactions like this, it's super personal, engaging and more fun than a standard chatbot. I honestly would not know why you would do a text chatbot anymore at this point? The only con for me as a responder was that I felt a bit un-prepared for the last part of the conversation when it wanted me to record a response, given my current WFH situation, I'm not too happy recording a video of myself, would have loved if I could respond in text form.
@linusekenstam Great feedback! Good point on the live recording bit...maybe we could cushion that somehow, but switching to text although obvious, might defeat the object in this case ;)
It makes text chatbots feel like old telephone books, obsolete.
@linusekenstam Thanks Linus! We think so too...
