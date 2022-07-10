Products
Home
→
Product
→
The history of UI
The history of UI
A visual gallery of how user interfaces have evolved
I've put together a screenshot gallery of how the UI has changed in the past ~30 years.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Design
by
About this launch
The history of UI by
The history of UI
was hunted by
Victor Ponamariov
in
User Experience
,
Design
. Made by
Victor Ponamariov
. Featured on July 11th, 2022.
