Weiting Liu
Maker
If you're working remotely, it's sometimes hard to connect with your whole team. Our team knows firsthand that bonding over your screen and across timezones can be a challenge. So we wanted to try building a game that we could play with our entire 35-person team using only basic tools like Zoom, Slack, and Google Slides. And that's how The Hike was born, and our team loved it. So now, we decided to make this game freely available for distributed teams everywhere who might be looking for more ways to connect remotely. While we're certainly not professional game creators (we actually connect companies with world-class remote developers), we do hope you'll find this game fun and useful. Let us know what you think!
Anna Turnbull
MakerContent Marketing Manager @ Arc
It all started with a virtual campfire event for the Arc team. We sent mini s'more-making kits to everyone in the team, had ghost stories planned, and our campfire backgrounds were on lock... but we had yet to find the right game to play together online. We needed a game that: - Could be played remotely without special software (just everyday video call and messaging apps like Zoom and Slack) - Had deeper discussion potential than icebreaker questions, yet cheaper than some of the $$/person full experience game options - Allowed multiple teams to make decisions independently - Included both cross-team and full-company interaction to ensure multiple points of connection were made - Could handle lots of players at the same time - Had plenty of banter potential 😏 The result? The Hike. We built this (admittedly slightly evil) pick-your-path adventure game for our own use, and our post-game survey told us that people loved it even more than expected. In fact, 85% of our team also reported major increases in getting to know their colleagues in other teams as a result of playing together. With Halloween approaching, we thought: why not make it available for everyone else to play? (We suggest BYO candy and costumes.) Good luck... and try to survive. We look forward to your feedback and seeing your game screenshots!
