The Hattusia ethics ROI calculator

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Alice Thwaite
MakerFounder, Hattusia & Echo Chamber Club
I run a tech ethics campus, community and consultancy called Hattusia. Students always want practical advice: ‘how can I bring a proposal to my boss’, ‘what processes do you recommend for embedding ethics into an organisation’ AND ‘how do I prove the value of ethics’? On top of this, I did a small survey and found that most of my students were paying for the workshops and seminars out of their own pocket. I knew how much benefit their companies would get from the workshops - so I knew I had to help them get more budget. So we started our research. We asked key practitioners who we knew were experienced in proving that tech ethics requires both budget AND buy-in. And as part of this, we started thinking about how we could create an ROI calculator. We knew that there are so many risks to building a product - what if the market gets banned in a couple of years (e.g. facial recognition), what if your product doesn't comply with future regulation, what is the reputation risk and so on. There's also so much innovation you can unlock with ethics - you can often uncover new target markets, and in general make your product so much more useful. So we built this calculator. Would love to hear your feedback and thoughts - and we hope it's useful for winning budget and buy-in for ethics, and other forms of responsible business.
Share