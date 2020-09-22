  1. Home
The Grid Gospel

All you need to get started with CSS Grid.

Learn CSS Grid TODAY with The Grid Gospel by Jack Harner. Get access to 20+ Pages, Live Code Samples and a printable Cheat Sheet. It won't be long before you're shouting the Gospel of CSS Grid from the rooftops.
🚀 Take 20% Off with code PRODUCTHUNT 🚀
Kristian Freeman
Hunter
indie hacker and developer advocate
I've really enjoyed following @jackharner's progress on this book over the past few weeks! CSS Grid is a game-changer for web devs/designers but it can be pretty intimidating to get up and running with. Jack's book demystifies a ton of different layouts and has a lot of practical tips to start adding CSS Grid in your websites today. Go buy it!!
Jack Harner
Maker
Buy The Grid Gospel Today!
Hello Everyone! First off I just wanted to say Thank YOU for checking out The Grid Gospel and a special thanks to @imkmf for Hunting my book for me! I really hope this helps you better understand CSS Grid, and I'd love to see anything y'all make with it. 🚀 For my special new Product Hunt friends, use code PRODUCTHUNT for 20% Off! 🚀
