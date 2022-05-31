Products
The Great CEO (Notion System)
The Great CEO (Notion System)
Be the CEO you wish you had - all the time
This Notion template is for start-ups/small-medium organizations CEOs and leaders who would like to centrally operationalize their life and team management. Some key principles included are based on the book "The Great CEO Within" by Matt Mochary.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Notion
by
The Great CEO (Notion System)
About this launch
The Great CEO (Notion System) by
The Great CEO (Notion System)
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Notion
. Made by
Simone Smerilli
Featured on June 1st, 2022.
The Great CEO (Notion System)
is not rated yet. This is The Great CEO (Notion System)'s first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#30
