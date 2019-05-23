The Good Stuff Pizza
Curated authentic pizza guide for your city
Easily find and compare Neapolitan pizza in your city.
Currently listing 8 US cities with more on the way.
Benjamin Kaiser
Hey Hunters! I've been working on this product over the last couple of months with the idea of simplifying how people find and compare neapolitan pizza restaurants in a city. It allows people to easily see what the pizza looks like a given restaurant, what the place looks like inside, and how much their margherita pizza costs (not everyone gets that pizza, but it's a good reference). This basic information can sometimes take several minutes to find for just one restaurant on yelp/google, so this tries to accelerate the decision process. Thanks for checking it out and let me know what you think! Got a city you want listed? Or a different food group you think would be great for a sibling product? Drop a comment! Thanks, Ben
Eden Vicary
Nice man!
