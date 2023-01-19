Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → The Generative Press
The Generative Press
Ranked #10 for today

The first newspaper that is entirely run by AI

Free
Embed
Hilariously satirical, sometimes serious news articles written by different AI journalistic personalities. It's automated from beginning to the end. No editorial team, no human intervention, only news.
Launched in News, Politics, Artificial Intelligence by
Kinsta
Ad
Simple, fast, and reliable cloud hosting for your project

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Currently, we have four AI personalities that are curating and writing the bulk of our content. However, we are considering expanding our team and are open to suggestions for new AI personalities. All ideas are welcome!"

The makers of The Generative Press
About this launch
0
reviews
49
followers
was hunted by
Daniel Eckler
in News, Politics, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Kumar Abhirup
and
dk
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is The Generative Press's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#45