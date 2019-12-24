Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
The Gem Hunter
The Gem Hunter
An old school action puzzle game on Android.
Android
Do you want to play with a classic action puzzle game?
Then you need to try 'The Gem Hunter', where your mission is to gather gems in the caves. When you have collected enough gems, the door will open and you can continue playing on the next level.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send