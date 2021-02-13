discussion
Emna Ghariani
MakerCo-founder and CEO of Veamly
Hey friends 🎉🎉🎉 I am really excited to share our Future of Enterprise Collaboration toolkit 2021 with the community. It is the byproduct of a continuous research we have been doing for years as a remote first company. I have been running remote ventures for years now. I wanted to provide a doctrine that will make the transition smoother for all companies regardless of the size. I have seen the frustration, the burnout signs and the mental health side effect of the pandemic on people. Most importantly, I was approached by some of the top leaders who don't have a clear playbook on the future of collaboration in a hybrid remote world. The toolkit covers extensively the following: - How do you make remote work work for your organization? - How do you remove decision fatigue and empower your team to move faster? - What are the key metrics to ensure work/life balance without sacrificing ambitious business goals? - How do you maintain a high talent retention over time? In fact, we are also shedding the light exclusively on the Future of Enterprise Collaboration framework, a must have in any enterprise leader's toolbox in order to build a resilient company for the next decades. Looking forward to hearing from you! Emna
Now more than ever, with this pandemic making us mix our personal and professional lives, we need those products. Being efficient and productive, while maintaining a healthy life aside of work, is a life goal which I believe Veamly will help me to achieve.