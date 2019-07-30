The Freelancer's Journey
Learn how to grow your freelance career in web design
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Maker
Vlad Magdalin
Heya hunters! 👋 I’m super excited to announce that today we’re launching a brand new, completely free, comprehensive course that teaches you how to succeed as a freelance web designer. The course covers every step of the typical freelancing journey – from getting clients to building completely custom sites in Webflow. It’s always been Webflow’s mission to empower designers and businesses with complete creative control, and this new course extends that mission by providing creatives with the support, guidance, and resources they need to build out fulfilling and successful freelancer careers. In this course, you’ll learn how to land high-paying clients – even without a previous portfolio. You’ll learn how to create standout proposals, how to price your work, and how to communicate with clients to establish trust and authority. You’ll also learn valuable content strategy skills, design principles, and the ability to design, build, and launch a professional custom client website. And best of all, you’ll laugh your face off while learning because we’ve infused these videos with so much humor that it literally hurts sometimes. So what are you waiting for? No matter who you are or where you’re starting from, this course is for you – go enroll now!
Upvote (11)Share
Pro
@callmevlad Looks really cool!
Excellent work! If this is half as good as the Webflow University lessons, it's going to be incredibly valuable! No doubt - If I was still freelancing I'd be all over this.
Upvote (1)Share
TOP!