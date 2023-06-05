Products
The Founder's Second Brain
The Founder's Second Brain
All-in-one, automated dashboard for entrepreneurial success
Introducing The Founder's Second Brain - the ultimate Notion template for all founders, entrepreneurs, and leaders looking to streamline their workflow and manage both their personal and professional lives efficiently.
Launched in
Productivity
Notion
by
The Founder's Second Brain
About this launch
The Founder's Second Brain
All-in-one, automated dashboard for entrepreneurial success
The Founder's Second Brain by
The Founder's Second Brain
was hunted by
Luke Versweyveld
in
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Luke Versweyveld
and
Hunter Bohm
. Featured on June 6th, 2023.
The Founder's Second Brain
is not rated yet. This is The Founder's Second Brain's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
