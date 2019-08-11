Deals
The Focus App
The Focus App
Android App to help you become your most productive self
Android
Productivity
The Focus App provides you with multiple timers including 5217 and Podomoro, that enable you to adapt your working pattern in a more efficient and productive manner. Analyse your productivity using provided statistics and performance metrics.
Vishwesh Ayyar
Maker
Created this to help people focus more efficiently. Worked very well during my revision.
