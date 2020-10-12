  1. Home
  2.  → The first Roam book – "Ergo...

The first Roam book – "Ergodicity"

Non-linear learning

Hi! Here is the first Roam-native book, designed for non-linear learning.
It's about ergodicity, probably the most important topic in economics.
It's focused on its practical applications for your life, career, and business. No math required.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Luca Dellanna
Maker
Thinking about thinking.
Hi! I'm the author of this book, my seventh. I first learned about ergodicity a few years ago, and I was struck by both its usefulness and how hard it was to grasp it. The reason: the only literature about it was maths-heavy and devoid of practical applications (unless you were a sophisticated trader). Since then, I felt a burning desire to let more people know about ergodicity but in a way that they could understand, and focusing not on theory but on practical applications. Then, I discovered Roam and I immediately understood its potential to help with non-linear learning. Hence, I decided to use it to publish this book. For the first time, you will have a non-fiction book that *begs* the reader to explore it at his or her own pace, following his or her journey. Lock-in now the pre-order price! The book will be published on the 15th of November.
Upvote
Share