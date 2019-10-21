Discussion
Bradley Davis
Maker
Hello, hello! I'm Bradley - one of the founders and CEO of Podchaser, writing you from Louisville, KY. Podchaser was born on a Reddit thread in r/podcasts discussing the ability to rate and review individual podcast episodes. From that thread, I met our CTO Ben, a talented, bearded developer in Australia. After putting our heads together, we assembled a team from across the globe and decided to tackle a much more ambitious project - becoming the agnostic source of crucial metadata in podcasting. We got to building custom lists with annotations, a universal ratings system, a crowd-sourced credits system now boasting 3M+ credits, easy ways to follow friends, and more! Now, all of that hard work comes together with The Feed! The goal of The Feed is to unearth the goldmine of long-forgotten backlog content while also displaying what's new and topical in podcasting. We hope you enjoy and we'll be hanging around for any questions! Boomer lives!
@bradley_davis amazing! congrats on the launch :)
