Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Rich Clominson
Maker
Hey PH! I run a site called Failory, where I weekly interview failed startup founders (and more). In February 2019, I had the idea of turning these written interviews into a podcast and so I started looking for a host (I'm not a native English speaker and general lack of time). Lots of things happened over the following months so it was September and I hadn't move in any direction. Since then, me, Brandon (the host) and @joshuaanderton (our editor) have been producing, interviewing and editing until today, when we can finally say we have launched. From large funding rounds, acquisitions, and a constant stream of success stories coming out of startups, it is often hard to see why almost 90% of them fail. The Failory Podcast dives deep on this notion and uncovers the lessons today’s successful founders learned at previous ventures so that you can avoid similar pitfalls and apply winning strategies to your business from the get-go. We know there's room to improve so we would love to hear your thoughts. Make sure to also let us know if there's someone who's a great fit for an interview or if you would like to get your business in front of our audience. Btw, big thanks to @mnlfrgr for trusting on our podcast and sponsoring the first episodes without seeing any numbers :)
Upvote (2)Share
I have been following Failory occasionally for over a year now. It's a treasure trove full of valuable content for founders. Best wishes @clominson
@junaidansari Thanks for the kind words Junaid! Best wishes for you and Draftss as well.
finally this is out :) looking forward to listen to the episodes!
Finally! Congratulations @clominson
@ogunwande Yeah! We did it :) It took so much time. Hope all the effort pays off.
@clominson I am sure it will! You have done more than an amazing job so far!
Nice work, @clominson ! Glad you were able to make it happen!.
@greggblanchard thanks Gregg! It was exhausting but yeah, finally :)