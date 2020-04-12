The Essentials
Hey PH! Tyler from the Morning Brew team here. If you’re not familiar, Morning Brew is an email-first media company. Our core product is a daily newsletter that delivers all of the top business news in a witty and informative five-minute read. Due to reader demand, we just launched The Essentials—the Brew’s guide to staying active, healthy, and happy while you’re riding out the pandemic at home. In this newsletter, we bring you... - Ways to stay sharp—productivity tips, educational resources, etc. - R&R recommendations like what shows to watch, digital or IRL board games to play, and more - The most creative quarantine ideas floating around the internet You’ll get The Essentials on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings, perfectly timed for your commute home from the living room to the kitchen. It was reader feedback that drove us to spin up this brand new product in a matter of days, and we’d love to keep that feedback loop going. If you have any suggestions or comments about the newsletter, let us know!
Whoever designed this hot mess should be fired! What in the heck is this supposed to be? I luv my Morning Brew, but this is just crazy. I come to the page and have no idea what I'n even looking at. There's some kin of scrolling pics across the top with text so tiny that you can't even read it. Then there's a huge discussion area at the bottom of the page to discuss what?? Discuss tiny words and pics you can't even see. You need to go back to the drawing board and totally redesign this. This is NOT an Essential to read.
