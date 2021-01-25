  1. Home
The Engineering Manager's How-To Guide

A practical guide for engineering managers at tech companies

Written by an engineering manager, this book is very targeted at engineering managers. It provides a concise and actionable guide for engineering managers, the specific and niche content for engineering managers that you won't find in other leadership books.
Hi Engineering Managers and Aspiring Engineering Managers! The Engineering Manager’s How-To Guide is written by an engineering manager (yours truly) for engineering managers. When I first became an engineering manager, I wasn’t as effective as I could have been. I’ve always been an avid reader, I’ve read many leadership books, I could recite paragraphs from Simon Sinek’s famous book, Start With Why and I could retell all the stories from Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People. Don’t get me wrong, those books were totally amazing, and they helped me in being a great people manager but I wasn’t a very effective engineering manager. Looking back, I realised it was because I was missing pieces of the puzzle in engineering leadership; processes and products. I’ve got the people’s part down pat but when it came to processes and products, there was room for improvement. Therefore, I decided to write this book. Hope you find the content useful.
