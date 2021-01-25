The Engineering Manager's How-To Guide
A practical guide for engineering managers at tech companies
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Isabel Nyo
Maker
Senior Engineering Leader
🎈
Hi Engineering Managers and Aspiring Engineering Managers! The Engineering Manager’s How-To Guide is written by an engineering manager (yours truly) for engineering managers. When I first became an engineering manager, I wasn’t as effective as I could have been. I’ve always been an avid reader, I’ve read many leadership books, I could recite paragraphs from Simon Sinek’s famous book, Start With Why and I could retell all the stories from Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People. Don’t get me wrong, those books were totally amazing, and they helped me in being a great people manager but I wasn’t a very effective engineering manager. Looking back, I realised it was because I was missing pieces of the puzzle in engineering leadership; processes and products. I’ve got the people’s part down pat but when it came to processes and products, there was room for improvement. Therefore, I decided to write this book. Hope you find the content useful.
Share