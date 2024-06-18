Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
The Effective Product Designer
The Effective Product Designer
Build a better UX career
Visit
Upvote 23
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The best designers are effective *outside* of Figma. But how do they achieve that? Learn 27 actionable lessons on communication, persuasion, influence, decision-making, productivity, and more.
Launched in
User Experience
Books
Design resources
by
The Effective Product Designer
VidAU
Ad
Generate engaging videos in batches within a few minutes
About this launch
The Effective Product Designer
Build a better UX career
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
The Effective Product Designer by
The Effective Product Designer
was hunted by
Artiom Dashinsky
in
User Experience
,
Books
,
Design resources
. Made by
Artiom Dashinsky
. Featured on June 18th, 2024.
The Effective Product Designer
is not rated yet. This is The Effective Product Designer's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report