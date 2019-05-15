The Drop can make any suit, jacket, shirt, trousers or waistcoat you want. Choose your style from the gallery and customise to your preference or simply send an image you love the look of and The Drop will make it for you.
The Drop co-founders: 'We see this as the future of fast fashion'Jonathan Kruger and Stephen Stroud are on a mission to banish the ill-fitting suit. Their fashion brand, The Drop, creates custom-made jackets, trousers and waistcoats in a range of colours and styles. But customers who plan on popping in to see them for a consultation and to get measured up can't, because they don't have a shop.
Fashion tech startup The Drop lands £500,000 - UKTN (UK Tech News)London-based fashion tech startup The Drop has raised £500,000 in Seed funding. The round was led by Sir John Hegarty's The Garage Soho. Co-investors included business Angel Paddy Byng (former SVP of marketing at Ralph Lauren and former CEO of Smythson and Linley). Set up in 2016, The Drop was co-founded by Jonathan Kruger, a ...
stephen stroudMaker@sasshunter
Inspired by bespoke clothing becoming the normal way to shop by making it accessible to everyone, replacing ill fitting premade clothing at the same price point.
