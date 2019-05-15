The Drop co-founders: 'We see this as the future of fast fashion'

Jonathan Kruger and Stephen Stroud are on a mission to banish the ill-fitting suit. Their fashion brand, The Drop, creates custom-made jackets, trousers and waistcoats in a range of colours and styles. But customers who plan on popping in to see them for a consultation and to get measured up can't, because they don't have a shop.