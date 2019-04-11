Log InSign up
The Dot One - Learn electronics by building smart, connected things

The Dot One is an Internet of Things maker board which lets anyone discover the world of electronics and engineering.
Made for makers: Wia reveals its first hardware product, Dot OneIrish IoT start-up goes full circle from software to hardware. Dublin internet of things (IoT) player Wia has introduced its first hardware product, the Dot One, which is designed as an entry-level piece of kit for kids and makers. The Dot One will be ideal for people who want to learn electronics but also create their own inventions.
Silicon RepublicJohn Kennedy
Reviews
Helpful
  Jake Phillips
    Jake Phillips
    Pros: 

    Easy to pick up and use out of the box, affordable, and a really clever blend of hardware and add ons

    Cons: 

    None

    Excited to see what’s next!

    Jake Phillips has used this product for one week.
  Fearghal Power
    Fearghal Power
    Pros: 

    Really simple and easy to use. I'm hooked

    Cons: 

    Nothing I can think of at the moment

    Great bit of kit.

    Fearghal Power has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Conall Laverty
Conall Laverty - CEO at Wia | Forbes 30 Under 30
Hey Product Hunters! Today I’m proud to share with you all the Dot One, the first hardware product from Wia, an Internet of Things startup based in Dublin, Ireland. The Dot One is designed as an entry level piece of kit for kids of all ages and makers who want to learn electronics and create their own inventions. The product is built on top of the Wia Cloud which is being used by developers in more than 100 countries and comes pre-configured for the platform out of the box. We are also releasing our new Blocks programming interface which allows users to create the code required to control hardware without requiring any previous programming experience using a simple drag and drop user interface. This will be an exclusive feature for the Dot One. Looking forward to hearing what you all think! Cheers, Conall
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
@conalllaverty Nice to see a Dublin company here, based in Cork myself. This concept is great, kind of takes Rasberry Pi style products to the next level.
