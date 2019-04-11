The Dot One is an Internet of Things maker board which lets anyone discover the world of electronics and engineering.
Reviews
Easy to pick up and use out of the box, affordable, and a really clever blend of hardware and add ons
None
Excited to see what’s next!Jake Phillips has used this product for one week.
Really simple and easy to use. I'm hooked
Nothing I can think of at the moment
Great bit of kit.Fearghal Power has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Conall LavertyMakerHiring@conalllaverty · CEO at Wia | Forbes 30 Under 30
Hey Product Hunters! Today I’m proud to share with you all the Dot One, the first hardware product from Wia, an Internet of Things startup based in Dublin, Ireland. The Dot One is designed as an entry level piece of kit for kids of all ages and makers who want to learn electronics and create their own inventions. The product is built on top of the Wia Cloud which is being used by developers in more than 100 countries and comes pre-configured for the platform out of the box. We are also releasing our new Blocks programming interface which allows users to create the code required to control hardware without requiring any previous programming experience using a simple drag and drop user interface. This will be an exclusive feature for the Dot One. Looking forward to hearing what you all think! Cheers, Conall
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
@conalllaverty Nice to see a Dublin company here, based in Cork myself. This concept is great, kind of takes Rasberry Pi style products to the next level.
