Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
The Documentation Compendium
The Documentation Compendium
Beautiful README templates that people want to read.
Productivity
Developer Tools
+ 1
It doesn’t matter how good your repository is, because if the documentation is not good enough, people will not use it.
THE MAJORITY OF PEOPLE GLANCE AND LEAVE. Make it pretty so that it's easier for them to star before they leave.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Reviews
Would you recommend The Documentation Compendium to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Kyle Lobo
Maker
The main motive of this project was to help folks who want to improve their projects documentation and to increase accessibility to new open-source contributors.
Upvote
Share
10 hours ago
Send