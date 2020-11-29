discussion
Debdut Karmakar
MakerShh!
Hi Guys, I made this product to please myself. I had ton of ideas but I was not able to execute them. I think a lot of you are in the same position! I read about procrastination and the only agent in our mind that seemed to work against it was Panic. What more panic can I get that getting money locked in for a long time! The Do Bank is a tool that let's doers pledge money against a task, set a deadline. You share the task with your friends and can add them as judge of completion. If you don't complete the task within the deadline we charge your credit card and keep the money for a long time! (3 - 5 Years) I have just built a form to test the market for the product, please fill it out going in the website. You can read about how it works -> http://debdut.github.io/works Also checkout some use cases in the second section -> http://debdut.github.io Thank you, Debdut
The third use case is really interesting 😀