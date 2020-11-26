The Daily Wellness

discussion
Tanmayi Sai
MakerProduct @ Lumos Labs (Lumosity)
Hey all, I made this product to make it simple and easy to do little mindful activities daily. Not everyone can build a robust routine of the same activity daily, so this is for people who want to build a habit but also want to try lots of different things since there's no one singular way to self-care. The daily suggested goals rotate on a frequent basis but still slowly help the community members build a habit of self-care via different techniques. There's also an exclusive community for people in the group to share resources for the day's activities! I researched and looked through a lot of different mass texting options while trying to make this project so I'm happy to chat about my findings.
