The Daily Wellness

Receive a daily self-care goal via text message

Maintain your well-being with a daily, achievable goal for the day via text messages. You receive frequently changing activities, suggestions on how to achieve them and an exclusive community to share and find inspiration!
Tanmayi Sai
Maker
Product @ Lumos Labs (Lumosity)
Hey all, I made this product to make it simple and easy to do little mindful activities daily. Not everyone can build a robust routine of the same activity daily, so this is for people who want to build a habit but also want to try lots of different things since there's no one singular way to self-care. The daily suggested goals rotate on a frequent basis but still slowly help the community members build a habit of self-care via different techniques. There's also an exclusive community for people in the group to share resources for the day's activities! I researched and looked through a lot of different mass texting options while trying to make this project so I'm happy to chat about my findings.
