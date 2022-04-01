Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
The Daily Dad Pack
The Daily Dad Pack
Mini-isms to make you better
🏷 Payment Required
Parenting
+ 2
The Daily Dad Pack is a carefully curated pack of mini-isms from dads around the world who have openly shared the advice they always wished they were told. The Daily Dad Pack is attempting to unf#ck the stigma surrounding the mental health of dads.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
2h ago
Have you used The Daily Dad Pack?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.
Leave a review