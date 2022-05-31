Products
The CrowdSec Console
Ranked #2 for today
The CrowdSec Console
Monitor cyber threats on your online services
Connected to the CrowdSec open-source security tool, the Console provides actionable data to visually explore threats, alerts, remediation decisions and get an instant overview of any IP suspicious activity on your services.
Launched in
GitHub
,
Tech
,
Security
by
CrowdSec
About this launch
The CrowdSec Console by
CrowdSec
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
GitHub
,
Tech
,
Security
. Made by
Philippe Humeau
and
Lucas Cherifi
. Featured on June 1st, 2022.
CrowdSec
is rated
5/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on January 25th, 2021.
Upvotes
130
Comments
40
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
#6
