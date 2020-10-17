discussion
Marquis Kurt
Maker
Swift, Python, and web developer
🎈
Hi there! I love developing games for the Mac with SpriteKit. It's a fun experience trying out new things, especially when trying to get an AI to play it! The Costumemaster is the result of a computer science project I've been working on this semester in an attempt to train an AI to play it. I was inspired by games like Portal and Superliminal and how they integrated mechanics with a decent learning curve. Since most of the Portal-like games had mechanics that were similar to using portals or manipulating the environment in a Portal-like fashion, I wanted to try something a little different. What if you were able to interact with your environment in different ways... just by wearing a costume? The Costumemaster takes this approach with a small puzzle game where you activate switches, pressure plates, alarm clocks, and more to escape the level. It integrates into Game Center well, letting you earn achievement and submit leaderboard scores (on macOS 11) to challenge others in solving puzzles. I'm also working on a new DLC for this called "Watch Your Step!", which adds more mechanics like an iris scanner and deadly abysses. I hope you enjoy The Costumemaster as much as I do making it!
