The Complete Email Automation Guide 2019
50+ real examples & tips for growth with email automation.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
10 Reviews
Maker
Dean McPherson
We had an amazing time collaborating with SO MANY AMAZING industry experts on this resource - a big thanks to Mailshake, Campaign Monitor, Omnisend, Zapier, Volusion and Moosend for your time and expertise. We hope you like it and most of all that it helps you save time and resources as you grow your businesses!
Upvote (13)Share
@dean_mcpherson Love a good collaboration. Great work guys, looks amazing!
Upvote (3)Share
@sven_radavics 🙏thanks Sven!
@sven_radavics Thanks! Partner power ;)
Upvote (2)Share
@dean_mcpherson Awesome resources. Thanks
Just got the book! We're about to launch our product soon so this will be the PERFECT read on all the things we can put into action #emailsNotDead
Upvote (5)Share
@vaibhav_namburi awesome! Hope it helps 🙌
UpvoteShare
Really proud of the Team on this one, and such a pleasure to work with our Partners and share their insights 🙌
Upvote (4)Share
Just downloaded the book — looks amazing! Thank you for all the work and research you'd put into it.
Upvote (3)Share
@jennifer_palmer thanks Jennifer! So glad you like it 😄
UpvoteShare
Unlike many ebooks, this one really looks like the authors genuinely tried to pack it with knowledge and bring value to the readers, not just promote their product. Thank you Dean for hunting it!