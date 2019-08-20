Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → The Complete Email Automati...

The Complete Email Automation Guide 2019

50+ real examples & tips for growth with email automation.

#1 Product of the DayToday
What’s inside:
• Exclusive tips from Campaign Monitor, Zapier, Mailshake & more
• 3 steps to grow an email list fast
• How to automate every type of email
• How to choose the best tools for your needs
• Examples, templates & best practices for foolproof emails
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
10 Reviews5.0/5
Dean McPherson
Dean McPherson
Maker
We had an amazing time collaborating with SO MANY AMAZING industry experts on this resource - a big thanks to Mailshake, Campaign Monitor, Omnisend, Zapier, Volusion and Moosend for your time and expertise. We hope you like it and most of all that it helps you save time and resources as you grow your businesses!
Upvote (13)Share
Sven Radavics
Sven Radavics
@dean_mcpherson Love a good collaboration. Great work guys, looks amazing!
Upvote (3)Share
Dean McPherson
Dean McPherson
Maker
@sven_radavics 🙏thanks Sven!
Upvote (1)Share
Dionysia McPherson
Dionysia McPherson
@sven_radavics Thanks! Partner power ;)
Upvote (2)Share
Ronald Suryamiharja
Ronald Suryamiharja
@dean_mcpherson Awesome resources. Thanks
Upvote (1)Share
Vaibhav Namburi
Vaibhav Namburi
Just got the book! We're about to launch our product soon so this will be the PERFECT read on all the things we can put into action #emailsNotDead
Upvote (5)Share
Dean McPherson
Dean McPherson
Maker
@vaibhav_namburi awesome! Hope it helps 🙌
UpvoteShare
Dionysia McPherson
Dionysia McPherson
Really proud of the Team on this one, and such a pleasure to work with our Partners and share their insights 🙌
Upvote (4)Share
Jennifer Palmer
Jennifer Palmer
Just downloaded the book — looks amazing! Thank you for all the work and research you'd put into it.
Upvote (3)Share
Dean McPherson
Dean McPherson
Maker
@jennifer_palmer thanks Jennifer! So glad you like it 😄
UpvoteShare
Robert Wilcox
Robert Wilcox
Unlike many ebooks, this one really looks like the authors genuinely tried to pack it with knowledge and bring value to the readers, not just promote their product. Thank you Dean for hunting it!
Upvote (1)Share