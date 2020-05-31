The Community Chat Summit

Discussion
ⓂMatt hartman
Hunter
Facebook and google ads are priced to a point where there isn't much opportunity for arbitrage, so companies have to think about new ways to acquire and retain customers. Increasingly "community" is the new user acquisition. As part of that, strategies that let companies build many-to-many relationships are really interesting and are becoming at least as important, if not more important, than the 1-to-many relationships that are characteristic of building a social followings. I'm excited to learn from @joshconstine, @ashevat (fmr VP product at Twitch & Slack), @Shanahasatwitr (head of community at Her app), @LisaDConn from Icebreaker, @hueypriest fmr head of community at Reddit), & @nicolemadison (head of community at Zendesk)
