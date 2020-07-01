Discussion
Hi! I have been writing since April, but this book has been *years* in the making. So glad to launch it today! There are a lot of advice books on how to crack the coding interview, and on becoming a manager, or quitting your job to be a founder. Nobody really talks about how to go from Junior to Senior. Nobody really talks about how to excel as an individual contributor. Nobody explains to developers how their code has business value! This is all the tacit knowledge "everybody" knows, for written down in one place for the first time! Since I switched careers from finance and started doing freeCodeCamp in 2017, I have been studying the principles, strategies, and tactics that make great developers successful and applying it to my own career. This has helped me get hired at a Senior level at AWS in just 3 years. While between jobs, I decided to take the time to write down everything I've learned about the tech industry - everything I wish I had known, everything I believe to be true, everything I think an individual contributor developer needs to build an exceptional career: - Going from Junior to Senior - Learning in Public - Tech Strategy (the Business of Software) - Why You Should Write (A Lot!) - Engineering Career Ladders - Developer's Guide to Twitter - Marketing Yourself (without Being a Celebrity) - and more! There's a launch discount applied to everything on the site; I hope you enjoy it!
The Coding Career Handbook is easily the most practical guidebook for developers looking to level up their careers that I've ever read. Shawn talks about things that experienced engineers and managers learn "the hard way" or by having "already made it" -- but in a way that is accessible for people at all levels of experience. Things that NO ONE talks about, until now. If you are looking for actionable, to-the-point information on how to take the next step in your career, I can't recommend Shawn's book strongly enough. It's a resource you can keep coming back to year after year for advice. Congrats @swyx for shipping this!
Huge congrats, Swyx! It looks like a "must read" for every coder.
Awesome Shawn, congratulations on the launch!! :)