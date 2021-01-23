The Coding Cards
Master the coding interview with flashcards
Sharjeel Siddique
MakerSoftware Engineer
Hey Product hunters!!! While preparing for my first software interview, I used tons of resources to prepare. Leetcode, notes -- standard stuff you do to be interview-ready. The most impactful method for retaining CS concepts were flashcards. These flashcards were instrumental in revising and remembering fundamentals while on the bus or waiting for a friend. Once I started using these flashcards, I found myself preforming better in the interviews, and found that these concepts stuck around and actually helped me on my $100k+ day job. I'm sharing this with you in the hopes that it'll do the same for you! P.S If you're a recent bootcamp grad or entering a job search, I'd love to chat. My twitter DM is open @sharjilsidd
This is dope!!!
@thatguybg Thanks Brett. Glad you like it!
Love this idea. I’d totally use a TypeScript deck!
Super nice. Do you plan to expend to other programing languages? Typescript & Python would be nice.
Great idea
Love, how the idea is put to work! Definitely helps in refreshing the concepts for last minute Tech Interview prep. 👌🏻