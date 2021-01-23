  1. Home
The Coding Cards

Master the coding interview with flashcards

Solidify programming fundamentals with flashcards that covers crucial CS and Javascript topics.
Sharjeel Siddique
Hey Product hunters!!! While preparing for my first software interview, I used tons of resources to prepare. Leetcode, notes -- standard stuff you do to be interview-ready. The most impactful method for retaining CS concepts were flashcards. These flashcards were instrumental in revising and remembering fundamentals while on the bus or waiting for a friend. Once I started using these flashcards, I found myself preforming better in the interviews, and found that these concepts stuck around and actually helped me on my $100k+ day job. I'm sharing this with you in the hopes that it'll do the same for you! P.S If you're a recent bootcamp grad or entering a job search, I'd love to chat. My twitter DM is open @sharjilsidd
Brett Goldstein
This is dope!!!
Syed Zohaib
@thatguybg Thanks Brett. Glad you like it!
Faraaz Nishtar
Love this idea. I’d totally use a TypeScript deck!
Super nice. Do you plan to expend to other programing languages? Typescript & Python would be nice.
Great idea
Love, how the idea is put to work! Definitely helps in refreshing the concepts for last minute Tech Interview prep. 👌🏻
