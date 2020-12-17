The Club by Allcall

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Natasha Hoskins
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! I’m Natasha, the founder of Allcall. We launched Allcall on Product Hunt this time last year and frankly, being a startup in travel in 2020 has been~~a journey~~. We built something we loved and it was picking up steam. But in March it was clear, what we built was not what the world needed. We spent a ton of time talking with people about how they are thinking about travel now, and we saw a different type of travel emerge - road trips, long-term homestays, workcations, and a desire to plan for big 2021+ trips. What we learned is that it all comes down to personalization and trusted recommendations. This is true for people who are taking socially-distanced trips now, and it’s true for planning post-vaccine travel just on the horizon. From this, a new direction for Allcall was born. Enter The Club - a subscription-based membership that provides unlimited personalized itineraries, on-demand text recommendations, and exclusive deals curated by our in-the-know community. Every recommendation we make is fully customized, given members' needs and the ever-changing conditions. When your entire industry collapses, you are forced to build something new. Like really build something new - not just pitch deck “new”. We looked at what needed to be cut from the old-school, over-priced travel memberships, like lock-ins with ‘preferred’ hotels and resorts. We saw how itineraries were being recycled. We saw a bunch of noise and time wasted around booking and reservations. We took all of this and designed our new offering from the ground up, and every part of it tailored for today’s traveler, coming in at only $24 a month. The heartbeat of Allcall has always been trusted recommendation from in-the-know people, and travelers need that now more than ever. Join the waitlist today - Product Hunters will skip the line! Natasha
Share