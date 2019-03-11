The Classic Stone

The Stone Classic is hardbound notebook made of water and greaseproof stone paper and wrapped in a robust, yet beautiful, vegan leather cover. The Classic comes with an array of bespoke features that have made it a must-have for the world’s best chefs.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Oh woah Marcus Wareing, thats a pretty good chef to have on your ambassador list right there! Really could have done with this a year ago
