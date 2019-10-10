Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
The Calm Booth
The Calm Booth
Meditation meets privacy
Meditation
Tech
get it
UPVOTE
3
When your mind is calm, everything becomes clear. Create space to relax and refocus with the limited edition Calm Booth by ROOM, and find your moment of peace in the workplace.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
23 minutes ago
Calm and Room made a $4,000 branded 'meditation booth'
Call it clever branded. Call it peak Silicon Valley. Either way, the Calm Booth by Room will run you $4,195. Perhaps it's worth it for the peace of mind - and the dozen annual Calm subscriptions the companies throw in. I'm not going to tell you how to spend your hard earned venture capital.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Ryan Hoover
Pro
Very fitting collab between
Calm
and
ROOM
. 👍🏼
Upvote (1)
Share
14m
Send