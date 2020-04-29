Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Eteri Saneblidze
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! We are very excited to announce The Breakfast — a stress-free and easy way to meet and talk to someone new. Without that feeling of a job interview. We, humans, are biologically wired to interact with other people. We enjoy it. But it got complicated: social networks, remote work and compulsive dating were slowly making us lonely and insecure. And now COVID-19 nailed it — social experiences are vital. Meeting new people is a valuable experience. Diverse social interactions make us feel good and provide unexpected life opportunities. The best human encounters in life are never planned. It’s a matter of chance. And The Breakfast is a place for more of these chances to happen. The Breakfast is about real human interactions. Offline. Face-to-face. In your favorite breakfast place with good coffee and atmosphere. A couple of months ago we launched our first city — Moscow, Russia and people loved it. In today's pandemic world you can't get this kind of experience in any city. Though the need of meeting and talking to someone new has only increased. So! Now you can video-meet new awesome people right in The Breakfast app. Worldwide! And when it is all over we will get back to this vivid experience of having breakfast in person. In your city. The Breakfast is for creative, driven and open-minded people. To keep the community responsible and connected we decided to make the app invite-only: active users can invite their friends to join. One can also get in by applying to the waiting list. We thoroughly review all the applications. Yes, manually. The app is only available on iOS, Android is coming later this year. You are more than welcome to join us! We would really appreciate your feedback and questions.
Upvote (3)Share
great idea during lockdown!
Maker
Hey! Finally! I love it
@alex_bystrov thanks!! <3
Great way to deal with an emptiness during meals. Please do the same with dinners, ahah!
@dimadewinn Yeah, emptiness is the right word for it!
The world needs this application. Have a good start! Great design by the way :)
@new_user_307e037a73 Thank you so much Stas! Good design is one of our core values, so we are really pleased to hear that!