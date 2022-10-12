Products
The Book Worm
The Book Worm
Build better reading habits
📚 Reading has never been so rewarding! Reading hub for tracking your library and reading history while listening to relaxing music. Keep the notes and action items as you read, and never forget to return the books back to the library.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Home
,
Notion
by
The Book Worm
About this launch
The Book Worm
Build better reading habits
The Book Worm by
The Book Worm
was hunted by
Ian
in
Productivity
,
Home
,
Notion
. Made by
Ian
. Featured on October 13th, 2022.
The Book Worm
is not rated yet. This is The Book Worm's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#146
