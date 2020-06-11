The Black Owned Businesses

Discussion
JD Crabtree
Maker
We created this site as a resource to further empower Black entrepreneurs and leaders by promoting their successful brands and other valuable resources that stimulate entrepreneurship in Black communities. In light of recent events, sharing on social media is great and increases awareness of serious issues, but the tweets and posts eventually fall farther down the timeline and get lost while a website and directory has a much longer lifespan. This isn't a brand statement. This isn't an audience awareness campaign. This is simply highlighting an impressive group of entrepreneurs. This is a resource that will be continually updated, and we hope you will continually support. Please submit any businesses not listed yet here: https://www.theblackownedbusines... In this together, JD, Greg, and Hunter
