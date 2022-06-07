Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Product
→
The Bitcoin Note
Ranked #6 for today
The Bitcoin Note
Physical Bitcoin that you can easily share, spend or hold.
Visit
Upvote 33
Payment Required
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Beautiful, printed cash notes backed by Bitcoin in secure NFC chips. Each note is printed with currency-grade elements that use secure printing techniques.
Launched in
Hardware
,
Web3
,
Bitcoin
by
The Bitcoin Note
About this launch
The Bitcoin Note by
The Bitcoin Note
was hunted by
David Myers
in
Hardware
,
Web3
,
Bitcoin
. Made by
David Myers
,
Paul M. Gerhardt
and
Cameron Robertson
. Featured on June 8th, 2022.
The Bitcoin Note
is not rated yet. This is The Bitcoin Note's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Comments
2
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#19
Report