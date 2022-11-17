Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
The Birth Control Database
The Birth Control Database
A nonprofit doing the dirty work of birth control research
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We know birth control is for more than preventing babies. Use our research-driven tool to easily compare 200+ birth control options based on PMS symptoms like acne, cramps, and more.
Launched in
Charity & Giving
,
FemTech
,
Health
by
The Birth Control Database
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
The Birth Control Database
A nonprofit doing the dirty work of birth control research.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
The Birth Control Database by
The Birth Control Database
was hunted by
Alexis Moore
in
Charity & Giving
,
FemTech
,
Health
. Made by
Alexis Moore
. Featured on November 18th, 2022.
The Birth Control Database
is not rated yet. This is The Birth Control Database's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#211
Report